Orchid (OXT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.17 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Orchid has a total market cap of $71.61 million and approximately $18.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,984.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00132030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

