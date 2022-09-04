Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

ORRF opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Orrstown Financial Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,614.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $85,967 in the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

