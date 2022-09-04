Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

OVV opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

