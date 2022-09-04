Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.85-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-10.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OXM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.00.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 9.3 %

Oxford Industries stock traded down $9.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 867,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,652. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,855,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

