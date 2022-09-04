PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$94.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.59 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,026. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Cowen decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.68.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $69,990.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,322,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PagerDuty by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.