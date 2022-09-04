Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.59 billion-$14.59 billion.
Pan Pacific International Stock Performance
Shares of DQJCY opened at $17.88 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $22.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
