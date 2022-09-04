Penguin Finance (PEFI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $360,321.00

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Penguin Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Penguin Finance has a total market capitalization of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015699 BTC.

About Penguin Finance

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

