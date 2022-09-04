Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

