Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $2,765,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

