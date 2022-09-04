Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,526 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 955,166 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,998,000 after purchasing an additional 177,617 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,458,000 after buying an additional 94,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.