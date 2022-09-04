Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Sells 1,159 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMVM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,967,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 398,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

XMVM opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

