Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $845.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

