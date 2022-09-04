Pepemon Pepeballs Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market capitalization of $339,326.41 and approximately $52.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $24.24 or 0.00122117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,847.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022170 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

