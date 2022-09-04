PERL.eco Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PERL)

PERL.eco (PERL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One PERL.eco coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. PERL.eco has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and $660,439.00 worth of PERL.eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PERL.eco has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132124 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036023 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022127 BTC.
About PERL.eco
PERL.eco (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. PERL.eco’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. PERL.eco’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.
Buying and Selling PERL.eco
