PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $404,654.62 and $84,006.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00132370 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022292 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

