Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at DA Davidson

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLAB. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. Photronics has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 688,400 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,192,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,605,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.