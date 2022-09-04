Playcent (PCNT) Reaches Market Cap of $403,297.51

Playcent (PCNT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Playcent has a market capitalization of $403,297.51 and approximately $22,438.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playcent has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

