Plian Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,818.00 (PI)

Plian (PI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Plian has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $25,818.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Plian Profile

Plian is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 913,414,091 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

