Polkalokr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $728,455.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (LKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015565 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io.

Polkalokr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

