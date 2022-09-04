Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.82 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $175.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,066,724 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.