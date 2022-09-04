Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.