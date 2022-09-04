Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 219,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,964 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average of $99.41.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

