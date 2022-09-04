Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 151 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Boeing by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 543,533 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $151.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

