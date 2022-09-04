Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $295.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

