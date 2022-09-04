Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $516.35 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.45. The company has a market cap of $482.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.