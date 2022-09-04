Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 204,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

