Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$775.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.81 million. Progyny also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

PGNY traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,733. Progyny has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 81.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,289 shares of company stock worth $4,263,482. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Progyny by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Progyny by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny during the second quarter valued at $887,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

