Prospector Partners LLC Buys Shares of 82,100 ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 82,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87,661 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $87.09. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.49 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Financial cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

