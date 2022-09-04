Prospector Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTBI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Compass Point lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

