Prospector Partners LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.45% of FARO Technologies worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 82,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,309,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 913,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

About FARO Technologies

FARO opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.46. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61.

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

