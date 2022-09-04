Prospector Partners LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Newmont by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,592,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,083,000 after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 13.9% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

