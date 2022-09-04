Prospector Partners LLC Invests $5.77 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 117,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,469,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,605 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,044.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 526,250 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.