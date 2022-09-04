Prospector Partners LLC Reduces Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of PJT Partners worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 137,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Stock Down 3.9 %

PJT stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

