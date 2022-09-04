Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

