PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $105.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PVH. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.33.

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 2,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 97.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

