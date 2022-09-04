QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s 8th Largest Position

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 3.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $55,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.1 %

QCOM stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,121,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,099,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.73. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.