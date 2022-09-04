Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Quest Resource Trading Up 2.8 %

Quest Resource stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 million, a P/E ratio of -106.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $99,183 and sold 38,618 shares valued at $235,551. 24.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 629.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 355,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 17.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

