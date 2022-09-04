RAMP (RAMP) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for $0.0772 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $36.91 million and approximately $22,021.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

