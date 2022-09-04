Raymond James Lowers Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Underperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BBBY has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $690.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

