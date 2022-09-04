Realio Network (RIO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $169,426.00

Realio Network (RIO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Realio Network has a total market cap of $268,585.72 and $169,426.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00833614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015635 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10.

Realio Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

