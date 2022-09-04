ReFork (EFK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,390.00

ReFork (EFK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One ReFork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReFork has a market cap of $8.77 million and $11,390.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReFork has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReFork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,767.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00036368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022260 BTC.

ReFork Coin Profile

ReFork (CRYPTO:EFK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. ReFork’s official website is refork.org. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReFork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReFork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReFork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReFork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.