Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
