Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $8,656,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

