Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) PT Raised to GBX 600

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 600 ($7.25) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 645 ($7.79) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 650 ($7.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 629.38 ($7.60).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

LON RTO opened at GBX 521 ($6.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3,657.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 517.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 508.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($8.00).

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

About Rentokil Initial

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.64%.

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

