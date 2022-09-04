Reviewing RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) and WEX (NYSE:WEX)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) and WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

RTCORE has a beta of 9.64, suggesting that its share price is 864% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A WEX 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RTCORE and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

WEX has a consensus price target of $206.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.63%. Given WEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than RTCORE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RTCORE and WEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WEX $1.85 billion 3.63 $140,000.00 $4.28 35.57

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A WEX 9.23% 24.68% 4.21%

Summary

WEX beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

