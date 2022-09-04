Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 10,185 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,515,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.59. 4,171,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.