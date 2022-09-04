Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 694,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,635,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.04. 2,857,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,289. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

