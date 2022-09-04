Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $538,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 24,468.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 405,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.88. 930,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,116. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

