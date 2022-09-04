Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,460 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of BX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. 3,628,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,413. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

