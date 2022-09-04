Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,795 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MLI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 171,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.13. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

