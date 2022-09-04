Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,526 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,968,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,886. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

